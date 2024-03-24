Rati Pandey opens up about career highlights and facing discrimination as a TV actress; Says ‘I never repeated any character’

The gifted actress talked extensively in an interview with a popular news portal about her choice to take breaks after every performance, her best professional period, her sadness over lost opportunities, and more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 07:30
Rati Pandey

MUMBAI: In the TV industry, Rati Pandey has established a respectable reputation for herself. The actress is most recognized for her roles in Hitler Didi and Miley Jab Hum Tum as Nupur. The gifted actress talked extensively in an interview with a popular news portal about her choice to take breaks after every performance, her best professional period, her sadness over lost opportunities, and more.

(Also read: Exclusive! Shaadi Mubarak actress Rati Pandey desires to be a part of the second season of Hitler Didi, reveals her favourite co-star and much more )

She said, "I believe Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi were my golden period and I have thoroughly enjoyed that phase. After that, because of my choices, you can say downfall bhi aaya hai. Sometimes you feel ke agar thode paise kum karke woh project kar leti toh acha hota. But, beech mein jitne bhi downfall aaye hai, I thank the universe that gratitude has always been there. I believe in one thing whatever happens, happens for good. Toh Aaj Tak Jo bhi hua hai, mere liye acha hi hua hai." (Because of my choices, I did face downfall. At times, I felt I could adjust the remuneration and take up a few projects that I rejected. However, I believe that whatever happened, happened for good.)

Rati Pandey said, "I have always followed a pattern of taking a sabbatical after completing every show on television. I always take long gaps because I never wanted to be exposed to television all the time. Whichever character I have done on TV among all the eight shows as a lead that I have done, all the characters were very different from each other. I never repeated any character."

She added, "I feel I was fortunate enough that I grabbed so many shows on TV as leads. So, I feel everybody has to move on. It's not like I have quit television. Given a chance, given a story, I would take up. I am still waiting for that good opportunity to make a comeback to Television. Till then, I am venturing to somewhere else."

Rati said that she experienced discrimination when she was auditioning for a web series where the producers weren't looking for a TV actress and even if they were, they only offered a very small part of the role and nothing stronger. This was in response to the question of whether the Porus actress experienced the differentiation that TV actors typically face while auditioning for other mediums.

She said, "They said that they didn't want television acting and I was like what is television acting? Because I have done TV too. Subsequently, I understood, woh unki bhi galti nahi hai kyuki TV actors kuch kuch aise actors hai Jo thoda over exaggerate kar dete hai or acting ko acting ki tarah karte hai. (That is not their fault as at times there are actors who exaggerate and take acting as literal acting)."

She continued by saying that if they attempt to act spontaneously, the producers and directors want them to express their feelings louder, a request that is further categorized as "TV acting."

Rati Pandey's upcoming Bhojpuri movie, Rang De Basanti, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 22. The actress has received praise for her roles in several television series, including Shaadi Mubarak, Begusarai, Hitler Didi, Porus, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai.

(Also read: Hitler Didi fame Rati Pandey shares a glimpse of her upcoming project?)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

