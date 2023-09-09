Raveena Tandon Gets Nostalgic on India’s Best Dancer 3 as she reminisces about her iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready for the temperature to rise as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown format, India’s Best Dancer 3, welcomes Raveena Tandon as a special guest. The episodes, titled ‘Dance Diva Special’ will see the contestants leave no stone unturned to impress the stunning actress as they groove to some of her most iconic chartbusters.

But one act that's sure to leave an impression is contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere’s electrifying moves to the timeless hit 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' . The dynamic duo will be giving a thrilling twist to the fan favorite song, leaving everyone at the edge of their seats!

Raveena Tandon commendeds Shivanshu's unique style, saying, "For me, this is a nayab style; it was so different that I didn’t know what to expect. It’s a sensual song and performing it in this robotic style left me stunned. The act was so captivating that I couldn't take my gaze off you. You are a classical dancer but when you transitioned into this robotic dance, it was as if you had transformed into a completely different artist. Our Indian classical dance forms lay such a solid foundation that when you explore other styles, you execute them with the finesse of a seasoned professional. After witnessing this, I feel no one should ever attempt this song again, and even I would not consider performing it after seeing your beautiful rendition.”

The actress also reminisced about her time shooting for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, saying, “We were shooting at a construction site, and I was barefoot, surrounded by nails that were causing discomfort. I was dressed in a saree, and the movements that Rekha Ji and Chinni Ji were executing, as well as the assistance they provided while wearing knee pads, left me with knee cuts when I returned home. I had to take tetanus injections, and two days later, I fell ill due to the exposure to rain. The glamour you see on screen conceals the untold stories behind the scenes. During rehearsals, injuries are commonplace, yet we all endure them. But the show must go on, whether on screen or stage; one's expressions and smile should never waver, regardless of the pain endured. These are the struggles that all artists and choreographers endure behind the scenes.”

Praising Shivanshu’s performance, judge Terence Lewis stated, “I’m witnessing the journey of a person and an artist who has consistently delivered outstanding performances week after week. While different dance styles have claimed victory on this show before, none have showcased such a remarkable performance in classical dancing. Please don't overlook this dancing gem. If he wins, our country wins. Dancers of his caliber are a rarity, and such skills are the result of years of dedication and practice.'"

