Raveena Tandon lashes out at former Karnataka CM’s Son Nikhil Kumaraswamy

MUMBAI: Despite the lockdown in India, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumarswamy tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing, M Krishnappa. The people at the wedding were snapped wearing no mask and not practicing social distancing. The pictures from the event sparked the controversy as it saw people not following the social distancing. The wedding was solemnized on Friday in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While their wedding pictures have courted the controversy, Raveena Tandon has taken to Twitter and slammed the politician for conducting the wedding amidst the lockdown. Re-Tweeting wedding pictures, the Tip Tip Barsa Paani girl wrote, 'Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry, while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement'.

Have a look.

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE