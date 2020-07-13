Ravi Bhatia to replace Gautam Vig in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI : As we wrap up our day, TellyChakkar.com has received an exclusive update from Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah. It was TellyChakkar that broke the explosive news about Zee TV retaining its popular show Ishq Subhan Allah with Eisha Singh joining back the show again.

Now, we have yet another exciting update about the same.

As per our sources, actor Ravi Bhatia will be joining the show soon. Ravi will play the negative character of Miraj, which was earlier played by actor Gautam Vig in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Ravi for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

