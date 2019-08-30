Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s picture from the days of ‘12/24 Karol Bagh’ will make your JAWS DROP!

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the finest stars today. They have made the audience fall head over heels in love with them, not only because they are extremely good actors but also because they are #couplegoals.

They complement each other wonderfully, and their career graph has always been stable. As a couple, they too must have had their highs and lows, but way they are a support system for one another, which is commendable.

12/24 Karol Bagh was one of those shows that kept the audience glued to their television screens thanks to the powerful performance of all the actors such as Smriti Kalra, Neil Bhatt, Akshay Dogra, Hunar Hali, and Manit Joura. And if one recollects, Ravi and Sargun were a part of the same show playing the roles of Omi and Neetu respectively! The show marks 10 years since launch today, and marking this occasion, we trace the journey of how the couple looked back then and now.

Take a look.

And this is how they look now.

Don’t you think the transformation is wonderful!