Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 17:02
Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI : At a time when some shows barely last a few weeks, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan has completed 1000 episodes. The show is the actor-producer duo’s maiden venture, under their banner Dreamiyata Productions, and has been keeping viewers engaged even since its conception in 2021.
The show has been loved for its twists and turns, impeccable storylines, and brilliant performances. Initially, the show was led by actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Now, it has successfully undergone a time leap, and stars Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat.
“Sargun and I feel truly blessed when we see how our first show, under our production, has received so much love. Udaariyaan, at every stage, has made us so proud. We are grateful to each and every cast member, as well as each and every member of the unit who has contributed to the show’s success. I am also thankful to the audience for loving the show, and watching it so ardently,” says an elated Ravi.
The big milestone is being celebrated with a special cake cutting ceremony on the sets of the show.

 

 

 

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Udaariyaan Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Isha Malviya Ankit Gupta Twinkle Arora Hitesh Bharadwaj Alisha Parveen Khan Anuraj Chahal Aditi Bhagat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 17:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
MUMBAI : Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on...
Showtime actress Mouni Roy drops new glam and hot avatar from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI : Mouni Roy started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later went...
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
MUMBAI : At a time when some shows barely last a few weeks, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Actor Nivaan Sen came into the television industry as a contestant in Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and won an award...
’Girls Night is an ode to the friendship I share with my girlfriends!’ : Dot. unveils the much-anticipated music video of her latest hit single
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, has unveiled the much-anticipated music video of her...
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's Raw And Powerful Performance As Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' wins audience,...
Recent Stories
XGALX
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nivaan Sen
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Madhav’s ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor’, says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE
Anupam Mittal
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal loses his temper as pitcher disrespects Peyush Bansal; Says ‘Bhai sahab kis liye aaye hai aap yaha’
Aman
Shark Tank India 3: After refuting rumours of ‘beef with Aman Gupta’, Amit Jain does not mention his name in list of favourite co-sharks
Melooha
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3
Sonam Kapoor
Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!