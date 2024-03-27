Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes

MUMBAI : At a time when some shows barely last a few weeks, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan has completed 1000 episodes. The show is the actor-producer duo’s maiden venture, under their banner Dreamiyata Productions, and has been keeping viewers engaged even since its conception in 2021.

The show has been loved for its twists and turns, impeccable storylines, and brilliant performances. Initially, the show was led by actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Now, it has successfully undergone a time leap, and stars Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat.

“Sargun and I feel truly blessed when we see how our first show, under our production, has received so much love. Udaariyaan, at every stage, has made us so proud. We are grateful to each and every cast member, as well as each and every member of the unit who has contributed to the show’s success. I am also thankful to the audience for loving the show, and watching it so ardently,” says an elated Ravi.

The big milestone is being celebrated with a special cake cutting ceremony on the sets of the show.