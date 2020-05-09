News

Ravi Dubey and Sargun's building to be sealed?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus pandemic, the situation in the country is becoming worse with each passing day. Many new confirmed cases have been coming forward daily, and many buildings have been sealed for safety purposes. The latest we hear is that the building in which Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta, and Karan V Grover stay might get sealed.

Many popular television celebrities are residing in this particular building in Goregaon. It has been said that a AC repairing man entered the society a few days back. The man has now tested positive for coronavirus, and there are chances that the building will be sealed.

