News

Ravi Dubey to host this year's Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey will be hosting Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020.

Speaking about the same to a leading entertainment portal Ravi said, 'I am honoured to be hosting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. It doesn't just glorify the existence of the Indian film industry but also celebrates its birth inception.'

'In my opinion, it's not just an award function. It's our attempt to repay our debt of gratitude to Dadasaheb Phalkeji. It's because of him, all of us are flourishing in this great industry. I intend to do my level best to uphold the grace and demeanour of this prestigious evening,' the actor added.

Credits: India Forums 

Tags Ravi Dubey Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020 Jamai Raja Sabse Smart Kaun Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs attend an award function!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here