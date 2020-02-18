Ravi Dubey to host this year's Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey will be hosting Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020.

Speaking about the same to a leading entertainment portal Ravi said, 'I am honoured to be hosting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. It doesn't just glorify the existence of the Indian film industry but also celebrates its birth inception.'

'In my opinion, it's not just an award function. It's our attempt to repay our debt of gratitude to Dadasaheb Phalkeji. It's because of him, all of us are flourishing in this great industry. I intend to do my level best to uphold the grace and demeanour of this prestigious evening,' the actor added.



Credits: India Forums