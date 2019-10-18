News

Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma to shoot a music video on the title track of Jamai 2.0 - Rubaru

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Jamai 2.0 is a digital spin-off of the popular show Jamai Raja with a romantic and thrilling twist.  Ever since Jamai 2.0 started streaming on ZEE5, the show has been receiving a fantastic response from the audience. It continues to be one of the top shows on ZEE5 driving audience appreciation and love.

Riding high on the success, the actors will now record a special promotional music video for the series.

Ravi Dubey surprised his fans when he lent his voice to the title track of Jamai 2.0. The actor re-created the title track, Rubaru which was the O.S.T (original sound track) of the popular show Jamai Raja which aired on ZEETV.

The track was loved and now the leading duo Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, will be seen shaking a leg to Ravi’s version of the track.

In fact, the actors proposed the idea and have been discussing this ever since the song released. They will now travel to Jaipur to shoot this track.

Both the actors are really excited and have been practicing for the same.

Tags > Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, music video, Jamai 2.0 - Rubaru, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at a special screening of...

Celebrities galore at a special screening of Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta

past seven days