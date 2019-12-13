News

Ravi Dubey is on social-media ‘detox’ break!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Dec 2019 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Sad news for Ravi Dubey fans!

Being die-heart fans of celebs, one makes sure to check their social media accounts everyday to know about their whereabouts and drool over their pictures and videos. But, sadly fans will not be able to see Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey’s latest happenings as he has gone on a social-detox break.

What’s that?

The way people abstain toxic from your body, similarly Ravi has taken 10 days detox break from social media and will be back in action from 23 December.

Ravi, who is known to be a powerhouse of talent and has had flying career, informed about the same via a post on his Instagram profile. Take a look!

See you soon Ravi!
