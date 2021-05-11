Ravi Dubey tests COVID positive

MUMBAI: The second COVID wave is taking a toll on many people in the country and the number of cases is increasing and many sectors are getting affected.

Many people across the nation are battling and fighting this virus and the situation is critical and the government is doing its best to protect the citizens.

One of the sectors that are badly affected is the entertainment business where many actors from Bollywood and television are been affected.

Many actors from the television and Bollywood industry have been affected with this virus and thankfully have come out of this virus heal and hearty.

But we have also lost a few of them due to their battle with COVID.

Today morning Television actor Ravi Dubey shared the news with his fans and well-wishers that he has been tested COVID positive and that he has quarantined himself and is in good care.

He also requested the people who came in contact with him in a couple of days to take care of themselves and if any symptoms to get themselves tested.

In the end, he told everyone to be positive in their mind and to be very optimistic in their life especially during these tough times.

Seems like this COVID is taken a toll on the entire nation and one needs to be careful and follow the rules and protocols.

Well, the second wave is considered to be the worst one and our country is the most affected, Tellychakkar requests our readers to please follow every rule and precaution and only venture out when it's necessary.

We wish Ravi a speedy recovery!

Stay Safe!

