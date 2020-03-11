News

Ravi Jhankal to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhaari

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 Mar 2020

TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhaari.

The current track revolves around a guy finally liking Gudiya for marriage. However, he is only up for a revenge and hence have faked his liking towards her.

To ensure more entertainment, twists and drama, the makers have roped in popular veteran actor Ravi Jhankal to play a prominent role in the project.

Ravi has been a part of several movies as well as TV shows. He is known for his performances in projects like Koi Mil Gaya, Adaalat and Agneepath.

We couldn’t connect with Ravi for a comment.

Gudiya Hamari Sabe Bhaari has actors like Sarika Bahroliya, Manmohan Tiwari, Samta Sagar, Ravi Mahashabde, Khushboo Sawant and Kaushiki Rathod in prominent roles.

