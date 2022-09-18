Ravi Jhankal to play lead character's grandfather in 'Rajjo'

MUMBAI: Bollywood and TV actor Ravi Jhankal is currently seen in the show 'Rajjo' playing the role of a grandfather of the male lead Arjun, depicted by Rajveer Singh.

The story revolves around a young girl Rajjo from Uttarakhand, played by Celesti Bairagey, and how she is struggling to reach her goal with the help of Arjun.

Ravi's character is a huge support for both Arjun and Rajjo in the show.

Ravi said: "I am playing the role of Keshav or dadaji who is the head of the family. He is someone who wants Arjun, his grandson, to do whatever he likes and wants all his wishes to be fulfilled."

Ravi is known for his roles in movies like 'Welcome to Sajjanpur', 'Sardari Begum', 'Rudaali', 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' and he also worked in several shows such as 'Swabhimaan', 'Hitler Didi', 'Savdhaan India' and others.

While playing varied characters on-screen, he has often tried to give his best and he is putting all his efforts to perform well as dadaji in 'Rajjo'

He added more about his on-screen personality and how he is trying to help Arjun and Rajjo to face all the problems.

"In the show, dadaji tries his best to help Arjun and Rajjo, but there are difficult circumstances and he does so much for them. I'm just as excited and curious about their fate," he concluded.

'Rajjo' airs on Star Plus.

