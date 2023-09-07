“Ravi’s character is going to help bridge the gap between Dhruv and Tara”, - said Harsh Vasishtha aka Ravi Saxena from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is an epic romance drama that transcends time and eras and revolves around Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan), a neurosurgeon from the 21st century, and Tara (Riya Sharma), a courageous princess from the 17th century.

Recently, the show introduced the talented actor Harsh Vasishtha as Ravi Saxena, Dhruv’s father. This addition brings on new revelations and intrigue and in a candid conversation, Harsh Vasishtha expresses his enthusiasm about playing Ravi Saxena.

1. How did you prepare to bring the character of Ravi to life, and which aspects of his personality do you find particularly challenging to portray?

Ravi has endured immense anguish to such an extent that he is rendered speechless, incapable of expressing his suffering. The aspect of him that proves to be most impactful are his eyes, as they are the only visible feature amidst the veil of hair enveloping him. Concealed beneath a thick beard and marked skin, one could scarcely see anything beyond those eyes. My eyes had to mirror his trauma and frustration and while this was challenging it had an element of enjoyment as well.

2. How is the father-son relationship between Ravi and Dhruv, and what makes it distinctive?

When Dhruv meets his father, Ravi for the first time is truly surreal. Even with no words spoken, there is an evident connection between father and son and it is beautifully conveyed on screen with Dhruv shedding a tear on his father's foot. This bond between Ravi and Dhruv will continue to grow and evolve as the story progresses. For Ravi, coming out of his trauma and being able to be with his family, especially his son Dhruv, feels like a miracle. He will cherish every moment he has with his son and appreciate their relationship.

3. How do you think Ravi's character will play a role in the budding romance between Dhruv and Tara?

Ravi's character is going to help bridge the gap between Dhruv and Tara, ultimately drawing them closer to each other. It is through Tara's realization of the emotional turmoil endured by Dhruv and his father that an understanding will take place. Their shared journey of separation and suffering will become a ground for their blossoming love and affection. This will allow Dhruv and Tara, to create a relationship built on the foundation of trust and solidarity.

4. What can viewers expect from your entry to the show?

Ravi's entry on the show brings forth an interesting shift in the dynamics, taking the viewers through an intriguing experience of the 17th-century karavas and the present day. Dhruv will play an integral role in helping Ravi to travel through time and return to the 21st century. I hope that the Saxena family not only welcomes Ravi but also acknowledges the deep-seated separation and traumatic experiences that have shaped his path.

Don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB