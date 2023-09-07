“Ravi’s character is going to help bridge the gap between Dhruv and Tara”, - said Harsh Vasishtha aka Ravi Saxena from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 08:15
Dhruv and Tara

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is an epic romance drama that transcends time and eras and revolves around Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan), a neurosurgeon from the 21st century, and Tara (Riya Sharma), a courageous princess from the 17th century.

Recently, the show introduced the talented actor Harsh Vasishtha as Ravi Saxena, Dhruv’s father. This addition brings on new revelations and intrigue and in a candid conversation, Harsh Vasishtha expresses his enthusiasm about playing Ravi Saxena.

1. How did you prepare to bring the character of Ravi to life, and which aspects of his personality do you find particularly challenging to portray?
Ravi has endured immense anguish to such an extent that he is rendered speechless, incapable of expressing his suffering. The aspect of him that proves to be most impactful are his eyes, as they are the only visible feature amidst the veil of hair enveloping him. Concealed beneath a thick beard and marked skin, one could scarcely see anything beyond those eyes. My eyes had to mirror his trauma and frustration and while this was challenging it had an element of enjoyment as well.

2. How is the father-son relationship between Ravi and Dhruv, and what makes it distinctive?
When Dhruv meets his father, Ravi for the first time is truly surreal. Even with no words spoken, there is an evident connection between father and son and it is beautifully conveyed on screen with Dhruv shedding a tear on his father's foot. This bond between Ravi and Dhruv will continue to grow and evolve as the story progresses. For Ravi, coming out of his trauma and being able to be with his family, especially his son Dhruv, feels like a miracle. He will cherish every moment he has with his son and appreciate their relationship.

3. How do you think Ravi's character will play a role in the budding romance between Dhruv and Tara?
Ravi's character is going to help bridge the gap between Dhruv and Tara, ultimately drawing them closer to each other. It is through Tara's realization of the emotional turmoil endured by Dhruv and his father that an understanding will take place. Their shared journey of separation and suffering will become a ground for their blossoming love and affection. This will allow Dhruv and Tara, to create a relationship built on the foundation of trust and solidarity.

4. What can viewers expect from your entry to the show?
Ravi's entry on the show brings forth an interesting shift in the dynamics, taking the viewers through an intriguing experience of the 17th-century karavas and the present day. Dhruv will play an integral role in helping Ravi to travel through time and return to the 21st century. I hope that the Saxena family not only welcomes Ravi but also acknowledges the deep-seated separation and traumatic experiences that have shaped his path.

Don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB

Sony Sab Dhruv Tara Riya Sharma Ravi Saxena Harsh Vasishtha Sashi Sumeet Ishaan Dhawan Narayani Shashtri Yash Tonk Gulfam Khan Krishna Bharadwaj Swati Kapoor Sony Sab TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary approached for Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Interesting! When Ameesha Patel revealed that Rani Mukerji only had a cameo in Mangal Panday when she was narrated the script
MUMBAI:  Ameesha Patel who will soon be seen in Gadar 2 has had a short yet fulfilling career in Bollywood. The actress...
Exclusive! Digvijay Purohit joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Star Plus is currently...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Kinjal tries to calm Dimpy's anger, Kavya intervenes
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary approached for Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!
Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!
Exclusive! Digvijay Purohit joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!
Shivangi Joshi,
“I am a lot like Aradhna in real life” says Shivangi Joshi, who will play the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s romance drama, ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’
Rohit Purohit
Rohit Purohit Set to Captivate Audiences as the Charming Protagonist in Gauna Ek Pratha
Tejasswi Prakash
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”
Crime Patrol
Crime Patrol 48 Hours brings viewers a fresh, limited season with fast paced and intriguing crime cases