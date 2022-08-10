Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:43
social-media

MUMBAI :Being die-heart fans of celebs, one makes sure to check their social media accounts everyday to know about their whereabouts and drool over their pictures and videos. But, sadly fans will not be able to see Matsyakand  Ravie Dubey’s latest happenings as he has gone on a social-detox break.

What’s that?
Ravie has posted a story that says, "see you all in 3 weeks". We assume he has taken a social media break for 3 weeks.
Ravie, who is known to be a powerhouse of talent and has had a flying career, will be seen in film Farradday and Ravie's transformation has become a talking point.

 

 

social media Ravie Dubey FARRADDAY TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
MUMBAI :Bhumika Chawla’s next is the much-talked-about Bollywood venture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). The actor...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is a entertaining film, but with a few flaws
MUMBAI: After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is...
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Parul Gulati drops some jaw dropping pictures as she enjoys her vacation
MUMBAI: Actress Parul Gulati has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting across platforms,...
Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?
MUMBAI :Being die-heart fans of celebs, one makes sure to check their social media accounts everyday to know about...
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen
MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Harshad Arora has recently made an entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai...
Recent Stories
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
Ayesha Singh
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen
He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Vishal Sharma feels a lot like his onscreen avatar in Junooniyatt: He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed
Confirmed! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed as contestants for the Rohit Shetty hosted show, latter says "I’m excited"
celebrate Eid with family
Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes
Cast of 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes