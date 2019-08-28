Rayma gains consciousness; returns to stop Rohit and Sonakshi's wedding in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: The interesting storyline of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is seeing the exciting track of Rohit and Sonakshi's love game.



Rohit and Sonakshi pretend to be in love, but Veena has decided to get them married.



The Sippys are planning Rohit and Sonakshi's wedding,



Meanwhile, Rohit's ex-girlfriend Rayma gains consciousness.



Rayma's aunt takes her for a surgery after she gains consciousness.



Rohit and Sonakshi come across the same ambulance, and Rohit even meets the driver but fail to see Rayma.



It will be interesting to watch how Rohit and Sonakshi's destined love story is affected by Rayma's return.