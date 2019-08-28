News

Rayma gains consciousness; returns to stop Rohit and Sonakshi's wedding in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 08:42 AM

MUMBAI: The interesting storyline of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is seeing the exciting track of Rohit and Sonakshi's love game.

Rohit and Sonakshi pretend to be in love, but Veena has decided to get them married.

The Sippys are planning Rohit and Sonakshi's wedding,

Meanwhile, Rohit's ex-girlfriend Rayma gains consciousness.

Rayma's aunt takes her for a surgery after she gains consciousness.

Rohit and Sonakshi come across the same ambulance, and Rohit even meets the driver but fail to see Rayma.

It will be interesting to watch how Rohit and Sonakshi's destined love story is affected by Rayma's return.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

past seven days