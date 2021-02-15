Read to know YRKKH's Shivangi Joshi's current utmost priority...

MUMBAI: To be a part of the same television show for over four years is no mean feat, especially at a time when TV shows go off-air in months owing to low TRPs and other reasons. That’s why actress Shivangi Joshi considers herself lucky to be associated with one of the most popular TV shows for years now.

The actress, known for playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) will now be seen in a new avatar in the show. She would be playing the character of Sirat - a boxer, who is Naira’s lookalike.

On her social media, Shivangi has been sharing how she has been training hard for her role as a boxer. She says that it is definitely one of the most challenging things she has taken up so far, but learning boxing has been an 'overwhelming experience'.

She said, “Boxing requires a lot of physical and mental balance. I train every morning for one hour with a trainer. I now realise that boxing has a lot to do with mind presence and on-spot improvisation. One wrong move and you can get yourself hurt. It has been challenging for me, but a great experience so far.”.

Before it was announced that Shivangi will be seen as Sirat, the audience was shocked to see Naira’s character die in the show. Some rumours also suggested that Shivangi will not be a part of the show anymore.

The actress, who has been associated with YRKKH for more than four years now, said that the news of her character’s death wasn’t even easy for her to accept. “When I was told that Naira will die in the show, I was crying. I started crying in front of the entire unit. Even my producer was there. My emotions for Naira have been very strong as I was playing that character for four-and-a-half years.”, shared Shivangi.

However, the actress, however, did not pay heed to the rumours which said she would no longer be a part of the show. “I was sad that Naira will die but even then, I did not believe in rumours. That was not the first time I was hearing a rumour about me or my show, so it didn’t matter to me at all. I believe in my work and only concentrate on that rather than paying any attention to rumours.”, said Shivangi.

When asked if she wants to do movies as well; Shivangi, who has done a short film, said, “Yes, I would like to do a film and play some unexplored character, but it will take time because right now, I am 100% dedicated to YRKKH.”.

Incidentally, Shivangi’s short film was supposed to be screened at the 'Cannes Film Festival' last year but owing to the pandemic, the fest was cancelled. “I am excited to go to the Cannes, it is a big thing for me.”, the actress had said in some reports last year, a few months before the festival.

