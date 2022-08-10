Reality TV Show Star Baseer Ali to Debut as an actor on Kundli Bhagya

MUMBAI: If you are a fan of reality tv shows, it's hard to miss Baseer Ali, who has been a contestant in shows like Roadies, and Ace of Space, and has even won Season 10 of Spitsvilla. This rising star has captivated the hearts of millions of youth and is all set to win the hearts of each and every household in India. It has been speculated that Baseer will be debuting as an actor depicting a rich spoilt brat in Kundli Bhagya joining Shraddha Arya, and Manjit Joura.

After being such a fabulous contestant for prime reality shows, Baseer's fans are very excited to see him on the silver screen. With his previous work and dedication shown, It's clear that Baseer Ali is one to watch in the coming years. Whether he continues to make waves in the television world or transitions to the big screen, one thing is for certain: he's a talent that we'll be talking about for a long time to come.