REALLY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to embrace motherhood? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent airport looks sparked specualtions of her pregnancy among the netizens. Recently, videos and pictures of her at the Mumbai airport went viral which sparked assumptions among Internet users that the actor might be pregnant with a second child. Aishwarya was snapped with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan.

The 'Guru' actor donned a long black dress while Aradhya was also seen in an all-black outfit. The mother and daughter duo sported white sneakers. Abhishek was seen walking behind them in a pink sweatshirt and grey joggers.

Soon after the video was uploaded on an Instagram fan page, netizens showered the comment section, claiming that the 48-year-old actor was trying to hide her baby bump by wearing a long black coat. Others questioned Aishwarya's reasons for concealing her pregnancy.

Aishwarya will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan- 1, a historical drama. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Kennedy John Victor, Karthik Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi. Fans have been going gaga over her look ever since the poster was released.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

