Really! Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly isn’t the first TV show that talked about Extramarital affairs, here are the others

MUMBAI: Popular Television show Anupamaa has been winning the hearts of fans with its gripping storyline and depicts very relatable family values and characters that have resonated with many viewers. However the latest track of the show shocked everyone with Toshu cheating on his wife and unabashedly admitting to it.

But interestingly this isn’t the first daily soap that has brought to light the topic of infidelity. Here is a list of shows that have also spoken about it boldly.

Saas

Neena Gupta and Kanwaljeet Singh made a fabulous pair in this 90’s show. The intensity with which the extramarital affair was shown was shocking for people at the time. The show however abruptly got pulled off air.

Hasratein

This show brought to light attraction at the workplace. Savi falls in love with her boss DK, despite both being married. The Zee Tv show was one of a kind during the mid 90’s.

Sailaab

The show features Sachin Khedekar and Renuka Shahane who were former lovers and rekindle their relationship. The show was a huge hit.

Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko

The show starred Pallavi Joshi and Kiran Karmakar. The former plays the role of Reeva who discovers her husband Nishchay’s infidelity. The show was very similar to Anupamaa.

Udaariyaan

The show depicted Fateh having multiple affairs, in spite of consummating his marriage with Tejo. The latter finally decides to divorce him.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

The show starred Shakti Arora and Aditi Dev Sharma. Things go downhill when the former falls for the latter’s best friend, who comes to stay with them after breaking her abusive marriage.

