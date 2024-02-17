Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful seasons and the 17th one just got concluded. Among the popular contestants, Isha and Samarth have been one of the most loved.

It was easy to see that the duo loved each other in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, recently on Valentine’s Day Samarth had put up a cryptic post hinting that the two might have parted ways.

The news spread everywhere like wildfire. But now Samarth has finally broken his silence on the news, calling it “fake news”

So this clears the air that the duo are still very much together!

