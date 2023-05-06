Really! Bigg Boss 5’s Sidharth Bhardwaj reveals the reason he walked out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain

MUMBAI :Hot hunk Sidharth Bhardwaj, came into limelight with his stint on the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla and later went on to climb the ladder of popularity even further with another well known reality show Bigg Boss season 5. Sidharth has always grabbed headlines and now he is in the news again.

Sidharth during a recent interview with an entertainment portal revealed that he moved to the USA after lack of relevant work opportunities in India. He was stereotyped as an angry young man due to his reality show images. He also surprisingly said that he was shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain, which he walked out of.

He said, “In India, there are a few directors 'jinke kadh jitni chhoti hai, ego utna bada hai.' They take it as, 'Oh humko mana kar diya'. I walked out of Mohit Suri's set. He was giving me a f*ck all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it's a different script.”

The MTV Splitsvilla 2 winner further said that in Ek Villain, he was given a scene where he had to hit himself with a shoe and then urinate on himself after which lead actor Sidharth’s character was to set him on fire. He was shocked with this as it was his only scene in the film and he was at the time trying to establish himself as an actor in the Hindi film industry. He found it demeaning that due to his fair skin he was only offered roles that were negative or stupid.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 5, Bhardwaj said, ‘Salman Bhai (Salman Khan) knows me and he loves me. He is happy for me.”

Reacting on Sidharth’s claim’s director Mohit reacted saying, “Sidharth (Bhardwaj) didn't want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in an action scene. And he did that on the day of the shoot. It was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the evening of the shoot when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn't even have time to get another actor.”



He added, “It is not good for my image to get beaten up or get a punch from Sidharth Malhotra'. He also revealed how Sidharth Bhardwaj came to explain to him why he couldn't do the scene but the filmmaker refused to listen because it was an unprofessional thing to do on the day of the shoot. "I didn't know about his show but when Sidharth Bharadwaj auditioned, he was brilliant. I cast him for the audition. He didn't want to beg for his life in that scene and I felt we should part ways nicely. I have nothing against him.”

