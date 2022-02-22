Really! Comedian Raju Shrivastava opened up about his tussle with Kamaal Rashid Khan

MUMBAI: Srivastava kick-started his career by playing small roles in some major films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. His jokes in the comedy reality show still feel fresh and it will always tickle your funny bone. Although he’s not so active in films and television in recent years but he often performs in stage shows in India and abroad.

Also Read: Indian television comedians who made it BIG in the showbiz industry

Earlier, Raju Srivastava spoke about his journey and experience with Bigg Boss. In the same season, KRK also participated in the show. During the conversation, a social media user appreciated Raju for giving savage replies to KRK as he used to argue with every contestant.

Comedy king Raju Shrivastava spoke about the experience and recalled his tussle with KRK.

Also Read: SRK is one of the most down-to-earth actors I've met: Aanjjan Srivastav

Speaking about his tussle with Kamaal Rashid Khan in Bigg Boss house, Raju Srivastava said, “KRK, Mujhe lagta hai who plan karke aya tha, ki ‘main thoda sa waha negative wyavhar karunga’, so iss tarah se usne famous hone ka plan kiya hoga. Fir shayad bahar nikalke films mile, villain ka role mile. Kyunki socha hoga, ‘Raju Shrivastava idar hasa raha hai, aur Poonam Dhillon, Shilpa Shetty, inke paas toh glamour hai’, usne socha ‘main kya karun’, toh fir usne bottle fek ke mara aur sab kiya. Mujhe lagta hai woh acting kar raha tha. Jahan jahan mujhe laga ki who kisi ko daba raha hai, toh maine kaha mujhe chup nahi rehna chahiyhe, sahi ke sath khada rehna chahiye.”

Credit: koimoi