REALLY! Has Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur dropped a hint at her collaboration with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for an upcoming project? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur who rose to fame with Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddhant Nigam recently shared an Instagram reel where she crooned to 'Nain Ta Heere' from JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.

The duo shared electrifying chemistry. She captioned her post as, "Our fav song @varundvn #behindthescenes #comingsoon". Based on the caption, Avneet and Varun are collaborating on a project but details of the same are still not known.

Also Read: Amazing! From Tejasswi Prakash to Avneet Kaur, these actresses prove that Orange Is the New Black, see the pictures inside

Apparently, they shot for it today and we can barely wait to know what they are collaborating for. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kiara Advani gave approval to their collaboration as liked her post.

Avneet is a very well-known name in the Telly world. Avneet has in excess of 32 million followers on her Instagram handle. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts.

On the personal front, apart from collaborating with Varun Dhawan, the actress will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, which is expected to premiere soon, digitally. As for Varun Dhawan, professionally, the actor is running high on the success of JugJugg Jeeyo. He will be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Credit: Pinkvilla