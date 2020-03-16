REALLY! Here is why Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal couldn’t attend Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble’s wedding

MUMBAI: Recently, Sayli Kamble of Indian Idol 12 fame tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhaval. It was a grand affair and pictures from the wedding went viral on social media. A lot of Sayli's co-contestants like Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro attended her big day. However, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal went missing.

Reportedly, Arunita Kanjilal hurt her leg, and hence she could not go. "Mujhe kal dopahar mein leg par bahut zor se lag gayi (I hurt my leg badly yesterday afternoon) and I also have a cold and cough. I was supposed to go with Mohd Danish but later chose to not travel," Arunita asserted.

Further, Pawandeep Rajan who also couldn’t attend the wedding festivities said, "Well, I have just landed from Nepal and am heading home. That's the reason why I couldn't go." Well, okay then!

Since the time of the show, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been paired together. While on Indian Idol 12 it was said to be a publicity gimmick but later fans indeed get suspicious about their relationship.

Recently, pictures from their trip abroad also raised a lot of eyebrows. However, the stars have maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have appeared in a few music videos together and their chemistry has been a hit.

