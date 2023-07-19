Really! Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta says “Last Month not easy”, as she speaks about her feelings in the third trimester

Ishita meanwhile has been quite active on social media sharing her amazing maternity photo shoots and other events around her pregnancy. She recently updated her fans about her third trimester.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:48
Ishita Dutta

MUMBAI : Actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for nearly 5 years are finally going to embrace parenthood. The adorable couple are all set to welcome their first child soon and recently took to social media to announce the same. 

Also Read-"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

Ishita meanwhile has been quite active on social media sharing her amazing maternity photo shoots and other events around her pregnancy. She recently updated her fans about her third trimester. She shared a picture of herself on bed, presumably struggling to sleep and captioned it, “Okay so the last month not Easy”

Check out the picture here;


Ishita, who is due next month in August, also shared some throwback pictures with her girl gang and how she misses hanging out with them. She also shared a glimpse of her bag that she will be carrying to the hospital and said that she will soon make a video of what all she is going to carry to the hospital for her delivery.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Bepanah Pyaarr Ishita Dutta Vatsal Sheth Ayesha Takia Ajay Devgn Drishyam Drishyam 2 Tarzan The Wonder Car movie news TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:48

