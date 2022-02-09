REALLY! Noted Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan is rumored to participate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is going to hit the tv screens very soon. While the probable list of contestants is making the rounds, the latest rumour is, actress and MP Nusrat Jahan is likely to participate in the reality series. However, the actress and makers are tight-lipped about it.

Rumours are rife that the Bengali actress has been approached for the reality show which is known for its share of high-voltage drama, entertainment as well as controversies. The Bengali beauty has been controversy’s favourite child for a long time now. She got mired in controversy for her alleged link-up with Kader, one of the accused in Park Street rape case. The actress, however, denied all the allegations.

Later she dated businessman Nikhil Jain and tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Turkey. However, she shocked everyone by denying being married to Nikhil and claimed it to be a ‘mere live-in’ relationship. The actress also raised many eyebrows when she initially denied disclosing the name of her son’s biological father. However, the birth certificate shows beau Yash Dasgupta’s name as her son’s father and later, the actress also opened up about her relationship with him (Yash).

Meanwhile, busy bee Nusrat’s diary has a busy schedule for next few months with movie offers, ad commercials, political commitments and other projects in her kitty. It will be interesting to see whether Nusrat participates in her show after handling all her work commitments and her responsibilities as a mom.

