Reasons why Sidharth Shukla is the quintessential Bollywood friend we all need in our lives!

MUMBAI: Top model & one of the top television stars with a repertoire of playing a chocolate boy, ideal husband & a perfectionist on screen, Sidharth has been often addressed as angry young man often comparisons being drawn to Big B or the show's host Salman Khan himself also has a funny side to him & is a good friend.

Sidharth's friendship with Asim, Shehnaz, Arti & Paras on the show has been different during different stages of the show & probably one of the major highlights. Like friendships between contestants Rohan- Lopa, Manu- Manveer- Monalisa, Hina - Priyank, Dipika - Sreesanth, remembered across years...this season Sidharth's equations with his friends on the show will make for an example for friendship goals.

On a lighter note, we take you through Sidharth's journey as a great friend with these famous Bollywood characters!

- Sidharth & Asim . (Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor from Gunday)

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor's blockbuster film Gunday made waves for the friendship & moreso the friendship turning bitter. Just like the heroes both Sidharth & Asim are strong characters, Sidharth like Ranveer in the movie is mature, practical & speaks with logic whereas Asim like Arjun behaves impulsively with temperament issue. Their friendship was loved but animosity more.

In the movie Ranveer ends up with the girl, only time will tell what's in store for Siddharth!

- Sidharth & Shehnaz ( Rahul & Anjali)

Rahul & Anjali ( SRK & Kajol's) friendship will be remembered for decades to come & we don't think otherwise for Sidharth & Shehnaz.

Both of them are the perfect example of opposites attract. Their friendship, nok - jhok is loved by all making #Sidnaaz trend all over social networking sites. While Sidharth is demure, far more matured but also has a playful side not for everyone to see when he's around Shehnaaz. This season wouldn't have been complete without their friendship. We all now how did Rahul - Anjali end up in the movie...only time will tell.

- Sidharth & Arti ( Sidharth & Aisha from Wake up Sid)

The movie revolves around this pampered & spoilt Sidharth until he meets an aspiring writer Aisha. For majority of the contestants in the house, Sidharth has been a figure to look up at, seek advice from or understand the game strategy. But Sidharth & Arti's friendship has been unlike the rest where the friendship is between equals. Sidharth & Arti both respect each other & listen to each other & share a relationship that cannot be explained just like the movie.

- Sidharth & Paras ( Jay & Veeru)

Just like a classic Bollywood film Sidharth & Paras, both strong players hit foot on a wrong note & were seen at loggerheads fighting the first month into the show only later to become friends & gradually a group where Sidharth & Paras have driven the show & the tasks to a great extent. The recent episode where Paras got emotional as Sidharth secured his position in top 5 was a testimony to their strong bond. Just like Jay & Veeru their fights & also friendship made straight for a commercial entertainment potboiler film & will be remembered.

Sidharth touted as one of the strongest contestants & a million fans rooting for his win this season has had more friendships more than anyone in the house. Often contestants function on one strong bond inside the house but this time around Sidharth has made more than one making him worthy of being one of the top contenders on the show & keeping his angry young man image at bay!