“Reciting the Preamble to the Constitution every day is a good move”, feels Jagannath Nivangune

MUMBAI: It is believed that in the growing up years, children learn by observing, questioning, exploring and experimenting, inside and outside of school. In a recent move, The Government of Maharashtra ordered that school students across the state must recite the Preamble of Indian Constitution, during their morning assemblies from 26th January 2020. Jagannath Nivangune, who is portraying the role of Ramji Maloji Sakpal, father of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the show ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ on &TV feels that it is a positive move that will enable students to know about the Indian constitution.

The dotting father of Dr. B. R Ambedkar Jagganath Nivangune playing Ramji Maloji Sakpal says, “I feel it is important for everyone to know about the Indian constitution. Reciting the Preamble of the Constitution of India every day after morning prayers is a great initiative by the Maharashtra government to familiarise school children with the Constitution. It will also aid in getting children to know and understand not only about the Constitution but also about its principal architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. I personally feel children should be exposed to inspiring stories of great personalities as it can create an unforgettable imprint on the minds and hearts of kids, inspiring them to follow their footsteps.”

Talking about the show, the actor further added, “Our show Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Constitution of India. I feel extremely proud to be associated with this show and get an opportunity to portray the role of Babasaheb’s Father. Bhimrao’s eagerness to learn and his values were imbibed in him by his father. Although Ramji was a strict disciplinarian, he always worked towards the welfare of his children and wife.”

“We have got a great response for the show, especially from parents who want their children to know about Babasaheb and how he went on to become the prime architect of the Indian constitution. We look forward to the continued support of all our viewers and hope through this show, we can inspire many,” concluded the actor.

