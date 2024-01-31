From reel to real: Sriti Jha and Usha Nadkarni's dynamic duo shines both on and off the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye set!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s recently launched show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is fast catching on, showcasing an impossible love story between two contrasting characters – an optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one’s marriage after finding a suitable partner – Amruta (played by Sriti Jha) and a worldy-wise, Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers. The recent episodes have kept viewers on the edge of their seats with intense family drama, and the excitement is set to escalate even more with the recent entry of veteran actress Usha Nadkarni as Dnyaneshwari, Amruta's feisty grandmother.

While the audience have been enjoying Amruta and Dnyaneshwari’s sweet bond on the show, we hear that their off-screen bond cannot be missed! In fact, Sriti expressed how she getting to learn a lot from a talented actor like Usha Nadkarni and their constant conversations in between shots is making their bond stronger that is translating beautifully on screen.

Sriti Jha said, “It's an absolute pleasure and honour to share the screen with Usha ji. Her energy and enthusiasm is contagious, and I am learning so much from her experience. We are having a great time on and off screen.”

Usha Nadkarni said, “Working with Sriti has been a delightful experience. She is not only a talented actress but also a welcoming co-star. Our scenes together are filled with mutual respect, and I appreciate the positive environment she brings to the sets. I treat her as my daughter and we are enjoying shooting together.”

The behind-the-scenes camaraderie between Sriti and Usha adds an extra layer of excitement to the already gripping narrative of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, new twists and turns will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

