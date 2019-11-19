Refreshing our memory, watch the recap of the first season of ‘Inside Edge’ ahead of the release of season 2. Check out!

MUMBAI: As the release date for the most anticipated season two of Inside Edge is inching closer, the excitement for the show is increasing day by day and the team is definitely turning up the excitement levels- up high, giving us a flashback of the first season!



Season one of Inside Edge has been successfully streaming on Amazon Prime and their official youtube handle recently uploaded the six-minute recap of the first season, to gear the audience up ahead of the second season hitting the platform.



Inside edge offers an inside look into the fictionalized T20 tournament and a team Mumbai Maverick. The show had premiered in April 2017 on Amazon India and received immense critical acclaim from all across. The show was also nominated for the 46th International Emmy Awards in the Drama category.



The first season had Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Richa Chadha in the lead. Oberoi played sports management company owner Vikrant Dhawan, Chadda is an actress and Mumbai Mavericks co-owner, Zarina Malik, Virwani is Mavericks star player Vayu Raghavan, Chaturvedi is rookie bowler Prashant Kanaujia, Bedi is Mavericks captain Arvind Vashishth, Gupta is Mavericks chief analyst and Vayu's sister Rohini Raghavan, and Suri is Mavericks coach Niranjan Suri.



Joining the cast lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Markand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta.



Makers have been keeping intrigue alive by not revealing much about the story. The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment and it will premiere on 6 December on Amazon Prime.