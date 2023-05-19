Relief! Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drug case after 2 years in jail

MUMBAI: In march 2021, Ajaz Khan was arrested in the Shadab Batata case. NCB Zonal Director, had previously said, "We have found his involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is definitely facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present.”

Two of Khan’s properties were raided then and the NCB arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, and reportedly recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore.

Ajaz Khan has finally got bail after spending nearing 2 years and 2 months in the Arthur Road Jail. His wife Aisha said in a statement, “it a happy moment for us and can’t wait to see him at home with us , we have missed him immensely these years.”

In September 2022, Ajaz’ bail plea was rejected as his involvement in drug trafficking was exposed by a witness who also said that he was selling pills and exploiting young boys and girls by supplying them drugs.

Ajaz Khan got immense fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 7. He has also been part of TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Matti Ki Banno, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and others.

