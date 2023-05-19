Relief! Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drug case after 2 years in jail

Ajaz Khan has finally got bail after spending nearing 2 years and 2 months in the Arthur Road Jail
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 09:41
Ajaz Khan

MUMBAI: In march 2021, Ajaz Khan was arrested in the Shadab Batata case. NCB Zonal Director, had previously said, "We have found his involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is definitely facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present.”

Two of Khan’s properties were raided then and the NCB arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, and reportedly recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore. 

Also Read- Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan arrested against serious charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB); Read

Ajaz Khan has finally got bail after spending nearing 2 years and 2 months in the Arthur Road Jail. His wife Aisha said in a statement, “it a happy moment for us and can’t wait to see him at home with us , we have missed him immensely these years.”

In September 2022, Ajaz’ bail plea was rejected as his involvement in drug trafficking was exposed by a witness who also said that he was selling pills and exploiting young boys and girls by supplying them drugs.

Also Read- After raiding Khan’s house earlier, the officials had said, “4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang.”

Also Read- MUST-READ: Ajaz Khan's bail application denied in drugs case

Ajaz Khan got immense fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 7. He has also been part of TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Matti Ki Banno, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and others. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Indiaforums

Ajaz Khan Karam Apnaa Apnaa Rahe Tera Aashirwaad Amma Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki Lakeer Ka Fakeer Bigg Boss Salman Khan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 09:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rab Se Hai Dua: Whoa! Dua’s open war declaration against Hina and Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Memories! Sai remembers her time when she was Virat’s wife, Satya watches with hopeful eyes
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shocking! "No makeup sense and no dressing sense" Netizens roll Urvashi Rautela
MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is one such name who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness, she...
Sexy! Here are time social media influencer Meghna Kaur raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Social media star Meghna Kaur has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful videos and her looks...
Wow! Charu Asopa shifts into her new 2BHK apartment with a walk-in closet and a cozy bedroom
MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is one of the most well known faces of the television industry. She has been part of several...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Jealousy! Malishka to plan something big against Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
Shocking! "No makeup sense and no dressing sense" Netizens roll Urvashi Rautela
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu Asopa
Wow! Charu Asopa shifts into her new 2BHK apartment with a walk-in closet and a cozy bedroom
Shoaib Ibrahim
What! Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to netizens calling wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy fake, says “We can’t do anything about them”
What? Did Mohsin Khan not wish former co-star Shivangi Joshi on her birthday? Find out the full story here!
What? Did Mohsin Khan not wish former co-star Shivangi Joshi on her birthday? Find out the full story here!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Woah! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Fans feel that the character of Satya has been ruined, and feel disappointed over Sai and Satya's story arc! Check out their reactions!
Amandeep Sidhu
Must-Read! Amandeep Sidhu aka Chandni of Star Plus’s Chashni finally opens up about the show going off-air! Has This to say!
Saloni
EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu