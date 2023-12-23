Relief! Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 eased after being granted bail in a Vandalism Case

Once they release the furnishing sureties that the judge has mandated then they will be released. The organizers of the show will now receive notifications from city police, they said. “We will probe their role and serve notice on them,” stated S.M. Vijay Kumar, DCP for the West Zone.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 15:31
Pallavi

MUMBAI : Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, and his brother Mahaveer were put under judicial remand but were later given bail by a city court on Friday. Once they release the furnishing sureties that the judge has mandated then they will be released. The organizers of the show will now receive notifications from city police, they said. “We will probe their role and serve notice on them,” stated S.M. Vijay Kumar, DCP for the West Zone.

(Also read:What! Spicy chicken task creates a chaos in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house, Shobha apologises to Gautham

Pallavi Prashanth, the Bigg Boss winner, was taken into custody on December 21 after the fans damaged the vehicle of Amardeep Chowdhary, the runner-up. Vinay and the drivers Saikiran and Raj were placed under a 14-day remand in addition to the brothers. In court, Pallavi's lawyers claimed that their client was not aware of the ruckus outside.

There have reportedly been 16 arrests in the same case, including 12 adults and 4 juveniles. They'll appear in court as police witnesses. On the day of the grand finale, Pallavi and his group reportedly refused to get the necessary approval for a gathering. Fans of the Bigg Boss winner are allegedly the ones who vandalized public and private vehicles.

CP Srinivas Reddy claimed, speaking to media at a news conference on Friday, “We’re indifferent to what unfolds in the Bigg Boss house; it’s the censor’s concern. Our focus is solely on events on the streets that day. We’ll respond if a complaint is lodged.” He stated their concern for the incidents outside the venue on the finale day, adding that they anticipated fan gatherings and provided security. Reddy dismissed Pallavi’s status as a ‘rythu bidda’ (farmer’s son), stating, “Did he create a movie called rythu bidda? I, too, am a farmer’s son.”

He said he had warned Pallavi about drunk people causing trouble and blamed him for the whole thing because of his popularity-seeking behaviors.

(Also read:Woah! Prince and Prashant get injured, Amardeep and Subhashree compete for the power Astra in Bigg Boss Telugu 7

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

About Author

About Author

