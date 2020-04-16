Reminiscing over the old days with my family this quarantine period - Kavita Ghai

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s recently launched show Kartik Purnima has managed to keep the audience glued to their TV screens with lot of twists and turns but recently, the shooting was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, where the government has directed all the people to follow the 21-days lockdown as a result of which many TV artists these days are spending their quarantine time in their homes by doing different activities. Accordingly, actress Kavita Ghai, who plays the role of Soni Mehra in 'Kartik Purnima' is spending time with her family and reminiscing her old days.

On that Note Kavita Ghai shared “I am spending my quarantine time with my husband and daughters and I am re - living all the good old memories of my both the daughter's childhood. We are spending our time by playing treasure hunt which both my daughters used to play and enjoy a lot when they were kids.

Kavita further shared “Every day I am cooking favorite dishes for my daughters and husband. Every single moment spent with our own family is so special. In this hour of crisis I would urge people to stay in their home and spend quality time with my family.