MUMBAI: Renee Dhyani is a TV actress who is well known for her roles in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Chandrakanta. She is all set to be back on the screen. Last seen in Yeh Teri Galliyan, the actress has played pivotal antagonist roles in her career.

Renee will be entering popular Star plus supernatural drama, Divya Drishti produced by Mukta Dhond and Fireworks Productions. She will portray the character of Monty’s (Akshay Sethi) wife in the show.

Credits: India Forums