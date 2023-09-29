Renee Dhyani who is currently seen on DhartiPutra on Nazara speaks her mind.

DhartiPutra

MUMBAI:1. Hows the new show shaping up ?

See it’s a new channel with lots of new nd few experienced actors so the pressure is there. 
Though with all this we are holding number one as per the trps chart. Yes the constant pressure is there But we are happy that we there at one 

2. This character looks like it’s a lot of work put behind it please tell us something about it ?

Oh yes! This character which I am playing is not a next door type, this character is full of enemies nd energies too. Dulari is beauty with brain.  on daily basis I take almost one nd one nd half hour to get ready with my get up. I have to darken my complexion as she is gipsy with heavy costumes with heavy Jewlls. We choose different different looks for this character nd end up with this one. I love playing dulari for now as I know this role can only be played by me( just joking) but yes it’s is not easy to play dulari. Also I am to young to play dulari 

3. Why did you choose to play this part?

Oh yes! I manifest this role for myself. Few months ago I was telling my friends nd family that I really want to play this role of dimple ji(Savitri) which she played on saas bhau nd flamingo nd here I am, yes It’s my dream to play this kinda of role on ott or in a movies but I am also very happy that atlst I am there on Television nd entertaining my audience with same . 
I am glad nd I am thankful to god for fulfilling my wish. 

4. If there is one role you look fwd to playing what would it be ?

Right now I am totally into dulari nd also I am not getting time to watch any series where I can portrait myself with any good role. But honestly I am really very happy with the kind of roles I played nd playing for now. I am content. But I am dead sure that I will certainly get a call from ott platform. I am dying to work with ott platform directors, casting people nd producers to

5.What next for you ? OTT and films in the offing ?

OTT. This is my next goal for now. I can’t not see myself as commercial artist neither I can imagine myself everywhere.
Or yaar achi film kaun nahi karna chayega. 
Being an artist I am learning from everyone nd let’s see what’s next for me. 
Fingers crossed  

6. On your personal front dating anyone or open to it ?

Yes! Right now i am in relationship with myself with my body(Hahahha). 
I am open to it but I am looking some one who is more attractive thn me ;-)
 

