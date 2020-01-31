News

Renee Kujur’s SMASHING catwalk on MTV Super Model Of The Year

31 Jan 2020 05:42 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel Of The Year features several models battling it out for the ultimate title of Supermodel. The show provides them with the opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry.

Leading the panel is the ultimate fashionista Malaika Arora along with the effortlessly good looking Milind Soman and leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta who debuts as a judge for the first time on Indian Television. With a ramp repertoire that includes the world’s biggest brands, India’s first female supermodel Ujjwala Raut is mentoring the contestants for the first time along with fashion icon Anusha Dandekar joining in as the anchor.

Model Renee Kujur, who is one of the most experienced models and has participated in the show, is not living up to judges’ expectations.

However, in the next task where model are asked to do a catwalk on a railway platform, Renne gave a smashing performance, looking absolutely suave and chic.

Take a look at a sneak peak of her performance!

 

 

