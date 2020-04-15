Renuka Shahane is all praises for her Circus co-star Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: To keep us entertained during the lockdown period, GECs are bringing back old and popular shows on the small screen. One of them is Shah Rukh Khan's show Circus. Yes, before making it big in Bollywood, SRK was a television actor. He started with Fauji and then went on to do Circus. Now that the show is back on TV, his co-star Renuka Shahane has revealed some interesting bits from their shooting days.

The actress told Mumbai Mirror, 'It was great as we all were quite young and enthusiastic. Shah Rukh was a huge craze even at that time because his previous show Fauji had done so well. He was like a heartthrob even then. At that time when he was not even a film star, I’ve seen him getting mobbed by fans and a crowd of around 20,000 people gathering there just to see Shah Rukh Khan. He was a workaholic. He would have worked for 36 hours at a stretch if he was asked to. That kind of energy was very infectious. Plus, all of us were already excited to work with him. I definitely was, because I had loved Fauji.'

Credits: SpotboyE