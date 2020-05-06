Report suggest that Ramayan never set a world record

MUMBAI: Owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in our country, the makers of Ramayan and Mahabharat decided to rerun the shows on TV. Both the shows received immense love as it turned out to be the best way for us to kill our quarantine time and cherish childhood memories. These mythological dramas were aired after 32 years. Ramayan features Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, and late actor Dara Singh.

On 2nd May 2020, DD National took to their Twitter handle and shared a piece of good news with fans. Their Tweet read, 'Thanks to all our viewers!! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally'. The makers even disclosed the numbers and stated on April 16, episode of the show was watched by 77 million people worldwide, beating Game of Thrones (17.4 m) and The Big Bang Theory (18 m).

But apparently, that doesn’t seem the case. According to a Live Mint report, Ramayan’s April 16 episode compared to the last episode of American Series M*A*S*H, the later one got some 106 odd million viewers on February 28, 1983, which clearly beats Ramayan’s latest number report for April 16 episode. Numbers of viewership increased during the rerun of the mythological show.

From 9 million in the second half of January, it crossed 545 million by the end of March 2020 which is a humongous number. Romil Ramgarhia, chief operating officer of BARC even stated 'These were the highest numbers we’d seen in the past five years'. But this does not indicate that Ramayan has made a world record.

Credits: SpotboyE