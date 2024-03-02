Response from Rohit Chandel, Lead Actor of Pandya Stores, on Poonam Pandey Controversy

Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI : In light of recent events surrounding Poonam Pandey's alleged promotion of cervical cancer through false claims of her own death, Rohit Chandel, the lead actor of the renowned TV show Pandya Stores, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Rohit Chandel expresses his disappointment with Pandey's choice to engage in a cheap publicity stunt, using a serious health issue for personal gain. He emphasizes the importance of promoting awareness about cervical cancer in a responsible and truthful manner, without resorting to misleading tactics.

Chandel also extends his support to the media, acknowledging their role in providing accurate information to the public. He highlights the need for ethical standards and encourages media outlets to refrain from endorsing or participating in misleading practices.

It is Chandel's belief that honesty and integrity should be prioritized when discussing sensitive topics, particularly those related to health. By doing so, we can ensure that the public receives accurate information and is not misled.
 

