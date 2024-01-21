Restless! Kit Harington opens up about post-Game of Thrones anxiety; Says ‘I managed to forge a new life from there’

MUMBAI: The well-known actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the hit series Game of Thrones, has not stopped talking candidly about his struggles with mental health since the show's finale. Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, Harington opens up about his battles with drinking, social anxiety, and mental health issues in a forthcoming edition of The Hidden 20% podcast, which is scheduled for release on January 17.

In the interview, Harington talks about his prior attempt at a rehabilitation program and the help he had in an American facility that helped him be diagnosed with ADHD. Harington talks about the emotional toll that Game of Thrones placed on him, despite its enormous success.

According to a well-known news site, Harington considered his pivotal moment. He stated, “I realized that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there.” The Eternals star recounted his experience, saying that at first “entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there and went, ‘F**k this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.”

He chose to go to a second therapy, where he was diagnosed with ADHD. After four years, he tried to handle the problem on his own, but it was difficult.

Kit Harington said he is now "sober and present," concentrating on his two-year-old boy and six-month-old daughter, whom he shares with Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie, in an interview with podcast host Ben Branson. Harington acknowledged the difficulties in staying focused, “My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once.” He also admits to occasionally becoming impatient when playing with his kids.

In addition, Harington acknowledged that, despite his true feelings of terror, he "tried to project this image (Jon Snow) of utter sophistication and coolness." The program ended with this internal fight finally coming to an end. The actor warned against going down the rabbit hole of internet reviews, where he could find both positive and negative comments, during the talk.

According to recent rumors, Kit Harington might make a comeback for a spin-off series of Game of Thrones that focuses on Jon Snow's life. Years have passed since the show's confirmation, but there have been no developments. The creators of Game of Thrones intend to produce more spin-off programs in the upcoming years. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night, Nine Voyages, 10,000 Ships, and an animated series called The Golden Empire are among the upcoming shows, in addition to House of the Dragon, which is getting ready for its second season.

