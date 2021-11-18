Revealed! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's mom Sunanda opens up on whether the actress will reenter the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty exited the house a few days ago owing to health issues. This has left fans worried. After seeing her luggage being taken out of the house, they approached the actress' mother on Twitter and asked whether Shamita would return to the show.

A user wrote, "Ma'am her luggage is taken out of bb house ....is she coming back or not ??" To this, Sunanda replied, "Yes." To another netizen who had asked her the same question, Sunanda tweeted, "She's coming back."

Reading this, another user wrote, "If Shamita is coming now, Raq should definitely come back too when he’s better. Hope we get a #ShaRa reunion 2.0. They both deserve it & we truly need it. MISSING SHAMITA IN BB15."

She’s coming back — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 17, 2021

Shamita was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT with Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love in the house and were popularly tagged as #ShaRa by fan.

