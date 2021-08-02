Revealed! Bigg Boss 15 update: Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan to be locked in the house

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan is seen in the news now. From pulling off a bathrobe stunt at the Goa airport to surprising Kartik Aaryan in a panda outfit – Zeeshan is setting the internet on fire.

As per the media reports, Zeeshan Khan has been confirmed for Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss 15 OTT release, his fan following is happy for the same.

Not only Zeeshan Khan, but there are also other contestants for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 (Karan Johar to host the OTT phase) are singer Neha Bhasin and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.

Talking about the times in June, the Kumkum Bhagya actor pulled off a bathrobe stunt with Air India at the Goa airport. The video went viral on Youtube, he titled it ‘They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew.’

Adding up to the video description, Zeeshan Khan can be seen talking to a girl in the video and telling her his plan of breaking a Guinness World Record and travelling in a bathrobe. The actor is surrounded by the Air India authorities and they didn’t allow him to fly in the same.

Khan quotes, “Air India staff is a bummer,” in the video. And talking about this whole incident with Hindustan Times, the Kumkum Bhagya actor said, “Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. Who decides it’s inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public. If I’m comfortable, then what’s the issue? And I believe in doing what I want to. For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly.”

