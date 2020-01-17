Revealed: Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin 2’s launch date

MUMBAI: Triangle Films will soon roll out the second season of Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin on Dangal TV.

TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its starcast. We broke the news about Heena Parmar roped in to play naagin while Ankit Narang will be seen as the male lead.

Talking about the launch date, TellyChakkar has learnt that the show will go on-air from 20 January.

The new season will have the concept of super woman vs. super villain. Every week will have a different set of stories. The first story will feature Parag Tyagi as the villain (as reported by us).

The show will also star actors namely Cindrella D’Cruz and Jai Shankar Tripathi as Heena’s parents.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.