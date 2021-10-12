Revealed! Here are few b-town celebrity couples who made their relationship official

Mumbai: Most celebrities keep their relationships secret till they find their soulmates. But when they find the one, they do not hesitate to make things official on social media and other platforms. Since they are always surrounded by paps and cameras, it is hard to keep things hidden for long, which is why the rumour mills are always churning out gossips. When things go out of hand and fans start demanding the truth, you can expect them to come out with some lovey-dovey snaps and adorable captions containing the hashtag 'It's official'.

This year too, we saw several celebrities tieing the knot with their better halves. We also saw several celebs welcoming new members to their homes. But, most of all, we saw celebs coming forward, confessing their love for their partners and making things official.

Here's a list of all the new celebrity couples in town.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram on Sunday on her 31st birthday, she shared a beautiful picture of herself and her beau hand-in-hand taking a stroll in a park. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together.”

Jackky also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart icon)."

Kim Sharma-Leander Paes: In the first week of September, Kim Sharma made her relationship with tennis player Leander Paes official. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture along with an emoji and a couple kissing emoji.

Vidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani: Last month in September, Vidyut Jammwal got engaged to Nandita Mahtani. They kept their relationship secret for over two years and once they decided to enter matrimony, they shared the happy news with their fans on social media.

Poulomi Das-Alpaone: Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Poulomi Das took to Instagram to reveal that she is dating France-based Alapone for the last two years now. She shared a love-filled photo on her Insta handle and in the caption, she wrote, "Who said fairy-tale stories aren’t real?" Take a look!

Zeeshan Khan-Reyhna Pandit: Rumoured to be dating for a while now, Zeeshan and Reyhna made their relationship official on social media by sharing a lip-lock picture. In the caption, Zeeshan wrote, "From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more!

Credit: Times Now