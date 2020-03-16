Revealed! Kunal Jaisingh opens up on why he is not a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television. It has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and later, ace director Rohit Shetty took over and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders on the TRP charts. The contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry, barring Nikki Tamboli, who aborted almost all the stunts.

While the contestants of the show have been finalised for this year, Kunal Jaisingh refused to be a part of the show and left his fans heartbroken. There were lots of reports of Kunal being a part of the show, however, he has refused it and even opened up about the real reason for not doing the Rohit Shetty's show.

In an interaction, when quizzed Kunal about not being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he said, "In my life to take up a reality (show) as challenging as Khatron, but somewhere maybe in the future, I might be able to. But I like it, and it’s not just entertainment. I feel Khatron is a way of life as well if you want to look at it that way. Because there are fears that we face in everyday life, and Khatron is that one good platform where we can challenge those fears and overcome them."

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident

He further elaborates, "(It) may be fire, water, height, animals, creepy crawlies, anything. So there is always a challenge, and I believe that growth in life is always when you break the shackles of challenges. So Khatron is a very good platform. I am rooting for everyone who is in the show. I always say, ‘may the best man or woman win’."

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show, like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Rajeev Adatia, Pratik Sahejpal, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Erica Fernandes, and

Munawar Faruqui.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Aww! Ranbir saves Prachi from getting arrested, Rhea and Aliya get shocked!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

