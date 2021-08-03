Revealed! This is why Rithvik Dhanjani has not taken up daily soaps after Pavitra Rishta

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani shot to fame with popular show Pavitra Rishta. The actor has been away from daily soaps for a long time now. After Pavitra Rishta, he has not done any daily soap and shifted himself into hosting and acting in web series. Now, Rithvik is all set to feature in ALTBalaji and MX Player's web series Cartel.

Recently, Rithvik said that he was never offered a show that he fell in love with. The actor also stated that he loved a few stories but couldn't do it due to his work commitments. He shared, "Honesty, till date whatever work I have done, I have fallen in love with the work even before starting it. When I did Pavitra Rishta, I really loved my character and the show right from the beginning. Fortunately, or unfortunately, after that, I was not offered any story that I fell in love with or felt like I should do it."

On not doing daily soaps after Pavitra Rishta, Rithvik said, "I have not done television for last 8 years; I have not touched any daily soap. It was not like that there were not any good stories; They were a couple of stories in between this entire span of time, I genuinely wanted to do it but I feel har kisi ko mukammal jahan nahi milta'. Maybe those stories were not made for me. I really wanted to do those shows and tried my level best but that couldn't happen due to whatsoever reason."

Cartel also stars Supriya Pathak, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Girija Godbole, and Amey Wagh.

