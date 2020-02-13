Richa Pallod to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI:Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates on TV’s Laal Ishq. And joining the supernatural world of Laal Ishq is popular Bollywood and Tollywood actress Richa Pallod.

Richa will be seen in an upcoming episode of Laal Ishq wherein she will play a two-faced demon. The project will be produced by Shaurya Films.

We contacted Richa, she confirmed the buzz and said, “I’ll be playing a good demon who takes care of a mentally challenged boy”.

We asked the talented actress about how she zeroed upon the project, she said, “The fact that it is a short-term commitment project really excited me. In the era of Television wherein the tracks of the shows are dragged, it can become quite exhaustive, hence signing up an episodic worked in my favour”.

Richa has been a part of projects like Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahe and Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aye amongst many others.

Here’s wishing the team all the best for the episode.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.