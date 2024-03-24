Ridhima Pandit says Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ‘Probably, that could have been the launch’

MUMBAI: Famous actress Ridhima Pandit shot to fame when she played a robot in the popular show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. By taking on the unusual role of a robot, Ridhima attracted attention right away and developed a sizable fan base for her acting. She succeeded in stirring feelings in the audience's hearts, and ever then, she has been incredibly popular.

During a recent podcast appearance on Digital Commentary, Ridhima Pandit opened up quite candidly about her beloved show. She also discussed her thoughts on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the recently released movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, which is comparable to her program Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. Kriti portrayed Sifra, a robot, in this movie.

When asked about if Ridhima had seen Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she responded, "I have watched it, it's good. Good for the makers, good for the people who watched it." Ridhima was asked whether she ever thought that she could have done a better job in playing the role of Sifra.

Replying to this, she said, "Of course, I think why not. But maybe they wanted to pick someone from film stars. Probably, that could have been the launch. You never know. It's star versus actors, absolutely."

In the same podcast, Ridhima Pandit also spoke about her show, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. She expressed her joy that people remember her because of her character and the show. She shared, "I am happy that I have played a character that people are unable to forget even after so many years. It is a great feeling that people remember my character."

Ridhima said that she continues to receive compliments on her character. She disclosed how she was able to enunciate her dialogue like a robot by saying, "My producer's brief was 'you're a robot, you can't express emotions but you have to capture the audiences' emotions and enhance it'."

Using a distinct voice to convey the emotion without sounding robotic, Ridhima then acted out how she would communicate her anger. She said she liked working on these little details.

