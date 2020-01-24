Right Match for Amber and Gunneet Mere Dad Ki Dulhan 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Guneet and Amber are having conversation Amber saved his name as golden they chat about their experience they both go to the kitchen and wants expresso Golden to tell her that they should take small steps she agrees to that. they continue their chat with emojis Nia gets shocked to see so many things on the desk she gets angry but Amber and Guneet are happy to talk on that chat site Nia don't I know where to start from. Nia tells her about how we should take care of their father she goes with Randeep she tells him that she had a feeling of Randeep when she was in us.

Guneet is happily chatting with his friend, Amber calls her for rent she gets frustrated and then messages her chat friend if he has eaten someone’s brain. He says he eats someone’s brain only if someone eats his brain. They continue chatting Kabir talks to Shri. Shri says so much drama happened in your life. Kabir says I am not liking about Randeep. He says he wants Nia in his life, but she wants friendship. He says he can’t lose her friendship. Kabir says they have something between them. Shri says it is not over, the story can go anywhere. Upadhya comes to Amber and says Mahesh driver was crying as Randeep fired him. Amber asks Randeep how dare he to fire his worker. Randeep says your driver was taking off from 10-12 every month. Does Amber ask what your dad lose in this? Randeep says money and tells that they shall work out. Amber says Mahesh has a wife and kids, do you know that. Randeep says if he had thought then wouldn’t have taken offs. Amber says Mahesh will be back. Randeep says he will not come and says if you say anything then I have to take action against Mahesh and you.